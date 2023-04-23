The Hatters confirmed their play-off place with a 1-1 draw against 10-man Reading but won't want to take their foot off the gas given the importance of momentum at the business end of the season.

Rob Edwards has done a phenomenal job since replacing Nathan Jones back in November but there's a strong argument to be made that the coach in the opposite dugout has been even more impressive.

Boro were teetering just above the relegation zone when Michael Carrick was appointed in October but they have found their mojo under the former England midfielder – winning 18 of his 27 Championship games and scoring 63 goals.

With a direct and physical Luton side set to take on the free-scoring Teessiders, Monday evening's game will not be short in entertainment value.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luton v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

When is Luton v Middlesbrough?

Luton v Middlesbrough will take place on Monday 24th April 2023.

Luton v Middlesbrough kick-off time

Luton v Middlesbrough will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Luton v Middlesbrough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Luton v Middlesbrough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Luton v Middlesbrough on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Luton v Middlesbrough odds

