"I thought that I had ruined my career," Suarez said of the incident during the World Cup. "At the start I didn’t want to speak to anyone, I hid away behind my family although later I thought about it, I said sorry and I felt relief as a result."

He revealed that when he heard Barcelona were still interested in him, he broke down in tears: "When the talks began with Barcelona, and when [his agent] Pere Guardiola phoned me to say that it was all done, I started to cry due to the situation that I was in and for the support that Barcelona were offering me."

Suarez is available to play against Real Madrid this Saturday, live on Sky Sports 5, but isn't tempting fate about making his first club start in El Clasico.

"I don’t want to tempt fate by imagining myself playing," he told Spanish channel TV3. "It is not my style to tell the trainer to play me in the game. I wouldn't dream of saying to Luis Enrique that I want to play in the Bernabeu. If I don’t play then I won't be angry, I want to help my team mates and feel a footballer again."