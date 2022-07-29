With Celtic's opener against Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon wrapping up the weekend's fixtures, it's an early chance for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side to send a message of intent as they look to wrestle the title back from their rivals this term.

The Tony Macaroni Arena will play host to the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership's curtain raiser as Livingston and Rangers meet on Saturday lunchtime.

The Ibrox outfit finished four points short last term but did get their hands on some silverware of their own by beating Hearts in the Scottish Cup final – and went close to European success in the Europa League final.

Watch Celtic v Aberdeen on Sky Sports

Still, the Dutch coach will know that his Rangers tenure is ultimately likely to be judged on whether he can lead the blue half of Glasgow to another Scottish Premiership success.

A victory in the season opener would be an ideal way to start and it's Livingston first up. They secured a respectable 7th-place finish in 2021/22 with the help of a six-game unbeaten run to close out the 2021/22 campaign.

The Lions have had a busy transfer window and will know that any sort of result against Rangers would represent an excellent start to the new season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Livingston v Rangers on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Livingston v Rangers?

Celtic v Aberdeen will take place on Saturday 30th July 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Livingston v Rangers will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Scottish Premiership games taking place this weekend including Celtic v Aberdeen.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Livingston v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from and Main Event from 11am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Livingston v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Livingston v Rangers team news

Livingston predicted XI: Konovalov; Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Cancar; Shinnie, Pittman, Omeonga, Bahamboula; Nouble, Anderson

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Lundstram, Kamara; Matondo, Lawrence, Kent; Colak

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Livingston v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Livingston (15/2) Draw (7/2) Rangers (2/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Livingston v Rangers

Livingston boss David Martindale has labelled Rangers a "phenomenal" side ahead of Saturday's game, which really looks a tough ask for the hosts.

The Ibrox outfit are going to be raring to go as they look to launch their bid to recapture the Scottish Premiership title in style.

You'd question whether Livingston have it in them to break through what looks like a very solid Rangers backline while there's no shortage of attacking talent either – despite the fact Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos are not yet fit.

Our prediction: Livingston 0-2 Rangers (11/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.