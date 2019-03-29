Paul Heckingbottom’s men sit in 6th, two points behind Edinburgh rivals Hearts and six points off Kilmarnock in the top four.

Hibs face a Livingston side who have been inconsistent in 2019.

They are experiencing a sketchy run of form that included two wins in four games with a shock defeat to bottom side St Mirren in between.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Livingston v Hibs game on TV and online.

What time is the Livingston v Hibs game?

Livingston v Hibs will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 29th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Livingston v Hibs

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Hibs are rolling along nicely at the right time.

They’re in a strong position to reach the next phase of games inside the top six but their recent form suggests they could be aiming even higher.

Heckingbottom’s men will be determined to keep up a head of steam and will make the short trip to Livingston in search of all three points.

Prediction: Livingston 0-2 Hibs

