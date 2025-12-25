Liverpool welcome struggling Wolves to Anfield on Saturday as they aim to climb further up the Premier League table.

In a break from tradition, only one top-flight fixture will be played on Boxing Day this year – with the rest of the games pushed to the weekend.

The Reds have wrestled back some momentum after a rocky period, beating Brighton and Spurs in consecutive matches, and are now within striking distance of the top four.

Wolves' situation continues to look dire after they were beaten 2-0 by Brentford, their tenth defeat in a row, last weekend.

Rob Edwards has called on everyone at the club to "fight" to save their season but, having fallen 16 points adrift of safety, you feel like the visitors need a miracle.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Wolves?

Liverpool v Wolves will take place on Saturday 27th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Wolves kick-off time

Liverpool v Wolves will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Wolves on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Liverpool v Wolves live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Liverpool v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

