The visitors have been much improved since the former Real Madrid and Spain manager took charge – beating Gillingham and Everton before pushing Man Utd close in a 1-0 defeat and then drawing with an Aston Villa side that look renewed under Unai Emery.

Julen Lopetegui will be looking to continue his impressive start to life as Wolves boss when his side travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup.

A victory against Liverpool at Anfield would without doubt be his most impressive result to date but even a newcomer to English football such as Lopetegui will know that the Reds rarely slip up at home.

Monday's defeat to Brentford was a reminder of the problems that Jurgen Klopp faces, while it seems his side are now set to be without talismanic skipper Virgil van Dijk for a significant period due to injury.

Liverpool lifted the FA Cup in 2021/22 and their struggles in the Premier League and EFL Cup exit mean that a successful defence of the trophy represents their only realistic chance of domestic silverware this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Wolves?

Liverpool v Wolves will take place on Saturday 7th January 2023.

Liverpool v Wolves kick-off time

Liverpool v Wolves will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Wolves on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 7:15pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Liverpool v Wolves online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Liverpool v Wolves prediction

