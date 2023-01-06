The Reds beat Chelsea on penalties in last year's final at Wembley – an eighth FA Cup triumph for the club but the first for Jurgen Klopp – to keep their hopes of a historic quadruple alive.

Liverpool begin their FA Cup defence at Anfield as they host Wolves in the third round on Saturday evening.

Things look very different this season as a stuttering start to 2022/23 means the competition now represents their only shot at major domestic silverware.

Wolves at home may have looked an appetising draw when it was announced back in November but the Molineux outfit have been rejuvenated by new boss Julen Lopetegui.

The Spaniard's main aim this term will be Premier League survival but he'll know what an important momentum boost a win over Liverpool at Anfield and a subsequent FA Cup run could provide.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Wolves on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Liverpool v Wolves?

Liverpool v Wolves will kick off at 8pm on Saturday 7th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Wolves team news

Liverpool predicted line-up: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho

Wolves predicted line-up: Sa; Jonny, Toti, Kilman, Bueno; Neves, Hodge; Traore, Moutinho, Podence; Costa

Liverpool v Wolves prediction

Both managers will likely be looking to walk that tight line between rotating during a particularly busy period and not weakening their team too much.

The absence of Virgil van Dijk through injury is an obvious blow for Liverpool but there may be changes to the Wolves backline, with Lopetegui's hand forced by their EFL Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, that their forwards can exploit.

The Reds' frailties at set pieces and in transition were exposed by Brentford and the visitors will hope to have success in similar areas.

It could be tight but Anfield is so often the deciding factor.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Wolves (8/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Liverpool v Wolves odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Liverpool (3/10) Draw (9/2) Wolves (9/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.