Tempers flared and red cards were shown to both sides after Wednesday's dramatic finale, but Slot, who was himself sent off, must now refocus his players for the visit of Wolves.

With Aston Villa, Man City and Newcastle to come before the end of February, getting back into the winning habit this weekend is massive for Liverpool.

The visitors are not going to make it easy for them. Vítor Pereira's side are fighting for their lives in the top flight and showed their quality in a 2-0 win against Aston Villa at the start of the month before making it two in two by beating Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup last weekend.

Wolves sit just two points above the drop zone, but with relegation rivals Leicester facing Arsenal and Ipswich at Aston Villa, a result at Anfield would surely mean they grow that gap.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers will take place on Sunday 16th February 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers kick-off time

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

