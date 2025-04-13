Anfield should be louder than usual as Reds fans celebrate Friday's news that Mohamed Salah has signed a contract extension to commit to the club until the summer of 2027.

West Ham will not be relegated and are a fair way adrift of the top half but could still finish above Tottenham, which would certainly boost Graham Potter's popularity among Hammers supporters.

Potter will want to make the most of the final weeks of the 2024/25 campaign as he looks ahead to the summer and his first full season at the East London club.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v West Ham?

Liverpool v West Ham will take place on Sunday 13th April 2025.

Liverpool v West Ham kick-off time

Liverpool v West Ham will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Liverpool v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Liverpool v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

