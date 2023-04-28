You have to go all the way back to May 2011, when Rafael Van der Vaart and Luka Modric were the goalscorers, for the last time Spurs won away against Liverpool.

Tottenham go in search of a first win at Anfield in more than a decade on Sunday in a bid to keep their Premier League top four hopes alive.

It's hardly an ideal time to try and put that record right either as things are a mess at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium right now – with Ryan Mason in interim charge after the sacking of caretaker boss Cristian Stellini and fans calling for Daniel Levy's head.

Their spirited second half display in the 2-2 draw with Man Utd has offered fresh hope but there have been signs recently that Liverpool are starting to get back to their best.

Jurgen Klopp's side are searching for their third win in eight days and their fourth on the bounce as they look to make a late push for the Champions League spots.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Liverpool v Tottenham.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Liverpool v Tottenham?

Liverpool v Tottenham will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 30th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Tottenham team news

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Tottenham predicted line-up: Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Højbjerg, Perisic; Son, Kane, Kulusevski

Liverpool v Tottenham prediction

There were signs of life in Spurs' second half display on Thursday but they were aided by a lacklustre Man Utd performance.

Just like they did against the Red Devils, Harry Kane and co should get their chances but unless they tighten up defensively, it's hard to see them putting right their record on the road against Liverpool.

Anfield has not been a happy hunting ground for Spurs in recent years and Sunday could be another frustrating defeat.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-2 Tottenham (22/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Liverpool v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Liverpool (7/2) Draw (11/4) Tottenham (8/11)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.