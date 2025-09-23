Arne Slot is expected to shuffle his pack for the visit of the Saints after lamenting their busy schedule.

That will offer Southampton hope as they head to Anfield, where they were beaten 3-1 last term and haven't won since 2013.

The visitors were one of the favourites for promotion under new boss Will Still but have found returning to the Championship tough – and sit 19th after six games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Southampton?

Liverpool v Southampton will take place on Tuesday 23rd September 2025.

Liverpool v Southampton kick-off time

Liverpool v Southampton will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and on ITV1 for free.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

ITV will show selected EFL and Carabao Cup matches throughout the season, including this one.

How to live stream Liverpool v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

The match is also available live on ITVX.

Listen to Liverpool v Southampton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT 2, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

