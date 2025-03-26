Numerous reports, including from BBC Sport, suggest Alexander-Arnold – who is out of contract this summer and therefore able to negotiate deals with non-UK clubs – is on the verge of agreeing a pre-contract agreement with Los Blancos.

Of course, such a move for the Liverpool-born academy graduate will inevitably stir up waves across the city and throughout the fan base – but why is he ready to walk away from his beloved team?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest about Trent Alexander-Arnold's potential transfer from Liverpool to Real Madrid.

Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool to sign for Real Madrid?

Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid looks increasingly likely, with reports suggesting he is set to pocket £240,000 per week in wages, up from his current £140,000 per week earnings with Liverpool.

However, while the right-back has declined to publicly comment on speculation since September 2024, his motivations are likely to stretch beyond the financial aspects of the deal.

In September, Alexander-Arnold went on record saying: "I want to be a Liverpool player this season [as a minimum] is what I will say.

"I have been at the club 20 years now. I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public – and this one won’t be either."

Alexander-Arnold, 26, joined the club as a six-year-old and spent two decades rising through the ranks on Merseyside.

Since making his professional football debut for Liverpool in October 2016, he has won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Essentially, he has won every top-tier competition Liverpool have played in, and is likely to hoist another Premier League trophy in May.

Given that he has only ever played for the Reds – with not even a short-term loan deal puncturing his time at the club – he may feel the time is right to try a new challenge. He wouldn't be the first iconic player to make such a move to refresh his career. Just ask Harry Kane.

There's also the dangled carrot of the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States on the horizon. Alexander-Arnold has earned 33 England caps to date, scoring four goals, but has never felt like a nailed-on starter on the international scene despite his club form.

A successful campaign littered with trophies for Real Madrid, alongside compatriot Jude Bellingham, may build a case too strong for Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel to overlook ahead of next summer's major tournament.

If Alexander-Arnold does leave Liverpool, expect a mixed, divided reaction on Merseyside. Only time will determine whether his legacy remains in tact by swapping Anfield for the Bernabeu.

