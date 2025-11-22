Liverpool host Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday in their first Premier League game since the international break.

The Reds have lost five of their last six league games to drop to eighth in the table, including a 3-0 defeat to Man City last time out.

There were some positive signs before the break, including home wins against Aston Villa and Real Madrid, and Arne Slot will want to see his side start the busy run-up to Christmas well.

It could well be a bad time to face Nottingham Forest, however, as the visitors are coming off their best run of the season.

Sean Dyche's appointment is starting to have the desired effect and the Reds will have happy memories from their last trip to Anfield, when they won 1-0.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Nottingham Forest?

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest will take place on Saturday 22nd November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Nottingham Forest on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Liverpool v Nottingham Forest live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Liverpool v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

