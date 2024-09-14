It's three wins from three for Slot, who has the Reds playing some fantastic football already.

Liverpool have scored seven times without conceding, and are only behind league leaders Manchester City on goals scored.

Nottingham Forest have enjoyed an eye-catching start of their own.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side narrowly avoided relegation last term, but are up in ninth after three games unbeaten in the Premier League thanks to draws with Bournemouth and Wolves as well as a victory against Crystal Palace.

But the Tricky Trees do not have to be reminded how hard Saturday's trip can be. They have lost both their games at Anfield since returning to the Premier League, and last won there in 1969.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Nottingham Forest?

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest will take place on Saturday 14th September 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Nottingham Forest on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Liverpool v Nottingham Forest available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Liverpool v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (2/9) Draw (11/2) Nottingham Forest (11/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

