Napoli are in town for this one-off pre-season friendly, having played a handful of domestic warm-up matches before heading to the UK.

Liverpool head into this clash having drawn 2-2 with Sporting Lisbon in midweek.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Napoli game on TV and online.

What time is the Liverpool v Napoli game?

Liverpool v Napoli will kick off at 5:00pm on Sunday 28th July 2019.

How to watch and live stream Liverpool v Napoli

Fans can tune in to watch the game on LFCTV (Sky: 425, Virgin: 544).

You can also live stream the match via the official club website on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Liverpool are tasked with bettering last season's Champions League-winning campaign – and all eyes are on the Premier League title.

A lack of big-money transfers this summer was expected, as the Reds spent £200m on new players in 2018.

Liverpool have not had an easy pre-season, having lost to Sevilla and Dortmund. They earned a 2-2 draw against Sporting in their last game of the pre-season tour of the USA.

Now back on Merseyside, Liverpool will feel more comfortable and are playing a team that is yet to be properly tested this summer.

Yes, Liverpool don't have some of their top names on show because they were on international tournament duty last month.

But the Reds certainly have enough firepower to earn a win here.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Napoli

