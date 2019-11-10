Liverpool sit six points clear at the top of the table and will extend that if they can maintain their terrific home form.

The Reds are unbeaten in 45 Premier League games at Anfield since a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace in April 2017.

This may be the only game of the season in which City could be considered underdogs.

Pep Guardiola’s men have wobbled to a pair of defeats already this season against Norwich and Wolves – but have been otherwise deadly.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is Liverpool v Man City?

Liverpool v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 10th November 2019.

How to watch Liverpool v Man City on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Liverpool have failed to blow teams away lately, but their intensity, their winning mentality is second-to-none.

Both teams look irresistible in attack, meaning this game is likely to be won at the back.

A robust, dominating defensive display could be enough to see either side through with a victory – but who can hold their nerve?

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Man City