Guardiola labelled his players "fragile" after the game, amid a host of injury issues, and they must now make the toughest trip in English football at the moment by heading across the North West to take on Arne Slot's Reds.

The hosts are oozing with confidence after extending their sparkling start under Slot. They have opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League, which they can stretch further with a win on Sunday, while they're the only team left in the Champions League with a perfect record after they outclassed Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

There have been some classic contests between Liverpool and Man City in recent years but rarely, if ever, have the Reds been pre-match favourites for one since Guardiola's appointment. They will be on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Man City on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Man City?

Liverpool v Man City will take place on Sunday 1st December 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Man City kick-off time

Liverpool v Man City will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 3:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Liverpool v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Liverpool v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

