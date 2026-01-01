Liverpool host Leeds United in the Premier League on New Year's Day.

The Reds finished 2025 with three-straight league wins to move up into the top four and will be looking to kick on in the new year.

Leeds have been on the charge themselves of late. It's five unbeaten for the Whites, who have moved clear of the relegation zone as a result.

That run includes a 3-3 draw with Liverpool at Elland Road, which suggests Thursday's clash shouldn't be short on entertainment.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Leeds United on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Leeds United?

Liverpool v Leeds United will take place on Thursday 1st January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Leeds United kick-off time

Liverpool v Leeds United will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Leeds United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Liverpool v Leeds United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Liverpool v Leeds United on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

