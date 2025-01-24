Liverpool are six points clear of title rivals Arsenal, and will be eager to cap off a cracking week in which they secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Ipswich, meanwhile, are hoping to bounce back from last Sunday's 6-0 hammering to Manchester City.

Kieran McKenna's side are winless in their last three league outings and find themselves in the relegation zone on goal difference, so a positive result could see them clamber out of the bottom three.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Ipswich on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Ipswich?

Liverpool v Ipswich will take place on Saturday 25th January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Ipswich kick-off time

Liverpool v Ipswich will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Ipswich on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Liverpool v Ipswich live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Liverpool v Ipswich on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

