That break doesn't appear to have knocked them off their stride, as they registered a sixth-straight Champions League victory of the season on Tuesday, beating Girona 1-0 to maintain their 100 per cent record in the competition, but they'll be wary of Saturday's visitors.

Fulham may have taken points off the Gunners last weekend, but they won't be looking to do the hosts any more favours at Anfield as they eye a European tilt of their own.

Marco Silva's side sit 10th, just two points back from fifth-place Nottingham Forest and four behind Man City in fourth.

The West Londoners proved a thorn in Liverpool's side in the latter part of Jürgen Klopp's tenure, taking points off them in three of their last five Premier League meetings while pushing them close in last season's League Cup semi-finals, and will hope to continue that with Slot now at the helm.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Fulham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Liverpool v Fulham?

Liverpool v Fulham will take place on Saturday 14th December 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Fulham kick-off time

Liverpool v Fulham will kick off at 3pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Fulham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Liverpool v Fulham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Liverpool v Fulham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Liverpool v Fulham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Liverpool (3/10) Draw (5/1) Fulham (13/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.