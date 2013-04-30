The 35-year-old Champions League winner said: "I don't think there could be a better move for me: to retire from one of the world's best football clubs at the end of the season and then join one of the world's best broadcasters."

Carragher, who still plays regularly in the Liverpool first team and has started 12 of the club's last 13 Premier League matches, has appeared this season as a pundit on ITV.

At Sky, Carragher joins fellow former Liverpool players Souness and Redknapp, as well as ex-Manchester United defender Neville. "Utd v Liv should be interesting next year," Neville joked on Twitter. "Souness, Redknapp and Carragher! Outnumbered! Going to need a strong ref!"