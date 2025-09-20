It's been the late show for Arne Slot's side, who have scored the deciding goal beyond the 80th minute in all five of their victories this term.

Everton will arrive at Anfield with momentum of their own after stringing together an impressive early-season run.

Since the Toffees' opening weekend defeat, David Moyes's team have gone four unbeaten in all competitions, including three wins, and are up to seventh in the Premier League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Everton on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Everton?

Liverpool v Everton will take place on Saturday 20th September 2025.

Liverpool v Everton kick-off time

Liverpool v Everton will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Everton on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

How to live stream Liverpool v Everton online

Listen to Liverpool v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

