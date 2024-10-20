Liverpool, who finished fourth last season, find themselves fifth in the WSL, but a win would close the gap on City, Chelsea and Manchester United at the top of the table.

They won the WSL back in 2013 and 2014, but they've failed to keep up with the likes of Chelsea in recent years, with Liverpool spending a couple of seasons in the Women's Championship.

Crystal Palace won the Women's Championship last season, but they've won one and lost three of their first four top-flight outings this campaign.

Laura Kaminski's side have the worst defence in the league after being hammered 7-0 by Chelsea last month, and they could struggle to keep Liverpool out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Liverpool v Crystal Palace?

Liverpool v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 20th October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Liverpool v Crystal Palace will kick off at 2pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on the WSL YouTube channel.

YouTube can be streamed through most smart TVs.

How to live stream Liverpool v Crystal Palace online

You can stream the game live on the WSL YouTube channel.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

Advertisement Liverpool v Crystal Palace odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Liverpool (1/3) Draw (17/4) Crystal Palace (5/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.