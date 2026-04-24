Liverpool face a nervous end to the Premier League season as they prepare to face Crystal Palace at Anfield.

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The Reds are on course for a top five finish, which would secure Champions League football next season, but could reach as high as third in the table by the end of the weekend.

Crystal Palace are still fighting in the late stages of the UEFA Conference League, but may also fancy a late rush for a top-half finish in the Premier League this term.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

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When is Liverpool v Crystal Palace?

Liverpool v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 25 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Liverpool v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the next episode of Match of the Day.

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Is there a Liverpool v Crystal Palace live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Liverpool v Crystal Palace on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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