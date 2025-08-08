That starts in the capital on Sunday and Liverpool will want to get a win under their belts to ensure they head into their Premier League opener against Bournemouth in a little under a week with plenty of momentum.

It will be an emotional return to Wembley for Crystal Palace, who beat Man City to win their first major trophy back in June.

The summer has been far from plain sailing, with the Eagles expecting a decision over their appeal on being bumped out of the Europa League on Monday, but a victory against the Reds would restore the feel-good factor ahead of their trip to Chelsea on the Premier League's opening weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Crystal Palace?

Liverpool v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 10th August 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Liverpool v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Crystal Palace on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 2pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Liverpool v Crystal Palace online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Liverpool v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

