Liverpool will seek a swift response from their weekend disappointment when Crystal Palace visit Anfield in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

The Reds suffered a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat away at Brentford on Saturday as their domestic struggles continued.

Their last win on English soil came in the previous round of the Carabao Cup at the end of September, when they left it late to beat Championship side Southampton, and Arne Slot will hope the competition can help them get back to winning ways.

Crystal Palace are in the midst of a wobble of their own. It's now three games without a win, including two defeats, for the Eagles after they lost at Anfield on Sunday.

Oliver Glasner's team needed penalties to edge past South London rivals Millwall in the last round of the Carabao Cup but will relish the chance to face Liverpool, who they beat at the end of last month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Crystal Palace?

Liverpool v Crystal Palace will take place on Wednesday 29th October 2025.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Liverpool v Crystal Palace will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Liverpool v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Liverpool v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

