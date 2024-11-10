They put five past Everton at Goodison Park last weekend, the third time they've scored five or more goals already this term, and now set their sights on the red half of Merseyside.

Liverpool beat struggling Aston Villa 2-1 last weekend to climb to sixth in the WSL, but despite making themselves a tough side to beat this season, they are still searching for their first win on home soil.

Getting that against Chelsea on Sunday to halt their unbeaten start to the current campaign would be something of a shock, but the Reds do have previous - having claimed a famous victory in this fixture last term.

The hosts came from behind on that day to win 4-3 thanks to a 92nd-minute winner from defender Gemma Bonner.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Chelsea on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Liverpool v Chelsea?

Liverpool v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 10th November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Chelsea kick-off time

Liverpool v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Chelsea on?

Liverpool v Chelsea will be shown on BBC Two from 12:15pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Chelsea online

You can live stream the Liverpool v Chelsea game online via BBC iPlayer.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Advertisement Liverpool v Chelsea odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Liverpool (15/2) Draw (11/2) Chelsea (27/100)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.