They now have four Premier League fixtures to secure 12 points and reach 104 for the season.

But Burnley will be no push-overs after performing miracles this summer with an injury-ravaged squad.

The Clarets still have hopes of securing a European spot for next term and will be out to get at least a draw on Merseyside.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Burnley game on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Burnley on TV?

Liverpool v Burnley will take place on Saturday 11th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Burnley will kick off at 3pm – the match will precede Sheffield United v Chelsea, which kicks off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Burnley on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 2:30pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Burnley online

Liverpool v Burnley odds

bet365 odds: Liverpool (1/4) Draw (19/4) Burnley (10/1)*

Liverpool v Burnley team news

Liverpool: Jordan Henderson is unlikely to play after suffering a knee injury in the midweek game with Brighton. Jurgen Klopp could draft in James Milner or Fabinho.

Joel Matip is out for the rest of the season, but left-back Andy Robertson recovered from a dead leg to face Brighton and should move into the XI for the weekend.

Burnley: The Clarets have won three in four games despite a raft of injuries this summer. Chris Wood earned some second-half minutes in Wednesday’s win over West Ham but he will likely remain on the bench.

Jack Cork, Ben Mee, Ashley Barnes and Matt Lowton may all miss the rest of the campaign with injury, but Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady were on the bench last time out and could get a game here. Jay Rodriguez should once again start up front.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Burnley

Liverpool are in slick form right now and Klopp had the luxury of swapping out almost his entire attacking arsenal midway through their last game.

With the front men fresh and hungry to secure 104 points, it’s hard to see how Burnley will stop the Reds from plundering their goal over 90 minutes.

Saying that, Sean Dyche’s men continue to surprise this summer despite their large injury list. The Clarets will certainly make Liverpool work for their win at Anfield.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Burnley

