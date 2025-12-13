Liverpool are back at Anfield on Saturday for the visit of Brighton in the Premier League.

Arne Slot will hope that their midweek win at Inter Milan can be a turning point and that another victory can help quieten the noise surrounding Mohamed Salah.

Despite their struggles, the Reds started the weekend just three points off the Champions League spots so all is certainly not lost.

Brighton have enjoyed an impressive start to the season but have not been as convincing away from home.

Fabian Hurzeler will want to put that record right and make the most of the chance to go to Anfield when Liverpool are wounded.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Brighton?

Liverpool v Brighton will take place on Saturday 13th December 2025.

Liverpool v Brighton kick-off time

Liverpool v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Liverpool v Brighton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Liverpool v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

