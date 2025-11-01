Aston Villa head to Anfield hoping to pile the misery on Liverpool in the Premier League's Saturday night clash.

The hosts have lost six of their last seven games in all competitions, including a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

With Real Madrid and Man City to come next week, Arne Slot will be desperate to see his players respond when Villa visit.

Unai Emery's side will arrive high in confidence after winning six of their last seven games, including a 1-0 victory over Man City last weekend.

If they can keep that run going at Anfield, the Villans will leapfrog Liverpool and could rise into the European spots.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Aston Villa?

Liverpool v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 1st November 2025.

Liverpool v Aston Villa kick-off time

Liverpool v Aston Villa will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Liverpool v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Liverpool v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

