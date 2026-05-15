Arsenal travel to Liverpool on the final day of the Women's Super League campaign with the Gunners hoping to confirm second place ahead of Chelsea.

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Renée Slegers's side are guaranteed third at least but they'll be desperate to finish second to confirm their place in the Champions League group phase. Third in the WSL must play a qualifying game over two legs this summer.

Arsenal come into the clash on the back of their narrow 1-0 home victory against Everton on Wednesday night, which was their eighth win in their last nine league outings, and will say goodbye to Beth Mead, who is set to depart at the end of the campaign.

The Gunners, who have won three WSL titles with their last success coming in 2019, have finished second or third in the last six seasons – and Slegers's side are hoping to go one better next campaign.

Gareth Taylor's Liverpool, who just lost in the FA Cup semi-finals against Brighton, are 11th in the table with nothing to play for, but they will relish the opportunity to play at Anfield and hope to end the season on a high.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Arsenal on TV and online.

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When is Liverpool v Arsenal?

Liverpool v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 16 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Arsenal kick-off time

Liverpool v Arsenal will kick off at 1pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Mix.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Liverpool v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Liverpool v Arsenal on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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