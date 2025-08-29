Mikel Arteta is without key attacking duo Bakayo Saka and Martin Odegaard this weekend due to injury, which may mean summer signing Ebere Eze is handed his debut at Anfield.

Liverpool needed 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha's stoppage-time winner away at Newcastle on Monday to ensure their title defence started with back-to-back victories. Arne Slot's side are the top flight's top scorers through two games but have looked suspect at the back against the Mags and Bournemouth.

The 2025/26 Premier League campaign has shown early signs of being one for the ages and Sunday's clash at Anfield is the biggest game so far by some distance.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Arsenal?

Liverpool v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 31st August 2025.

Liverpool v Arsenal kick-off time

Liverpool v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Liverpool v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Liverpool v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

