The extra lyrics read: "When you're in The World Cup, And all your hopes are up, And everybody wants their team to win.

"Then they go and let you down, And come slinking back to town, It's time for this daft song to begin."

Idle first wrote the song for the finale of the 1979 Python film The Life of Brian but it has since become a staple of sporting events and was performed at the London 2012 opening ceremony.

The updated version of the song is available on the iTunes store from today and is one of a number of recordings to be released in the coming weeks ahead of the Monty Python sings album reissued on 30 June along with a box set of all their albums titled Monty Python's Total Rubbish: The Complete Collection.

The troupe - made up of Idle, Michael Palin, John Cleese, Terry Jones and Terry Gilliam - will reunite for ten farewell gigs at the O2 arena next month. Their final show on Sunday 20 July will be broadcast live to 450 UK cinemas and a further 1,500 worldwide.