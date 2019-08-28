Marco Silva’s side have kept two clean sheets in three games, but have also failed to find the net in two of those fixtures.

League One side Lincoln have adapted to life in the third tier superbly following their promotion in 2018/19.

Boss Danny Cowley – assisted by brother Nicky Cowley – guided his team to four wins in all competitions without conceding to start the season, scoring nine in the process.

Two defeats since then have tempered expectations, but victory over Championship side Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup first round will give Lincoln plenty of optimism against the Toffees.

What time is the Lincoln v Everton game?

Lincoln v Everton will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 28th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Lincoln v Everton

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Everton rarely score yet rarely concede, despite Marco Silva usually being forced to resolve the reverse problem.

Lincoln’s terrific start to the season means confidence has never been higher at Sincil Bank.

Of course Everton have the quality to dispatch the Imps in style, but this could prove to be a far trickier game than on paper for the Toffees.

Prediction: Lincoln 0-1 Everton