Despite their poor run, they're ninth in the table and four points off the play-off spots.

Lincoln, who finished seventh last season and two points off the play-offs, booked their place in the FA Cup third round after beating Crawley Town on Saturday, and Skubala will be hoping to find form in League One.

Ex-Premier League side Charlton haven't finished higher than seventh in the last four seasons, and they've struggled to string wins together this campaign.

Nathan Jones's men have won just one of their last seven League One outings. Like Lincoln, they won in the FA Cup second round at the weekend, with Charlton hammering League Two's Walsall 4-0.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lincoln City v Charlton Athletic on TV and online.

When is Lincoln City v Charlton Athletic?

Lincoln City v Charlton Athletic will take place on Saturday 7th December 2024.

Lincoln City v Charlton Athletic kick-off time

Lincoln City v Charlton Athletic will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Lincoln City v Charlton Athletic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Lincoln City v Charlton Athletic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

