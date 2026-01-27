Lincoln City's League One unbeaten run will be put to the test when Bradford City visit the LNER Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Imps have gone nine games without a defeat in the third tier, winning six times, to rise into the automatic spots and open up a six-point gap over the chasing pack.

Bradford are one of the sides in pursuit of Lincoln and the top two despite a recent stumble, which has seen them lose three of their last four games.

The Bantams have run hot and cold this season, so Graham Alexander will hope his side can snap their latest streak sooner rather than later.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lincoln City v Bradford City on TV and online.

When is Lincoln City v Bradford City?

Lincoln City v Bradford City will take place on Tuesday 27th January 2026.

Lincoln City v Bradford City kick-off time

Lincoln City v Bradford City will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Lincoln City v Bradford City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Lincoln City v Bradford City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Lincoln City v Bradford City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

