Despite Clarke's claim that the trip to the Rheinpark Stadion will have no bearing on their hopes of reaching next summer's tournament, Scotland will be desperate to find a response against the side ranked 205th in the world.

The visitors will be without key duo Scott McTominay and Kieran Tierney due to injuries, while there are question marks over goalkeeper Cieran Slicker after his poor performance on Friday.

Liechtenstein, whose players are mostly on part-time contracts at clubs in the lower Swiss divisions, have caused Scotland problems in the past and will likely look to frustrate them in the hope of a rare result against a top 100 nation.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liechtenstein v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Liechtenstein v Scotland?

Liechtenstein v Scotland will take place on Monday 9th June 2025.

Liechtenstein v Scotland kick-off time

Liechtenstein v Scotland will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Liechtenstein v Scotland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One Scotland from 4:30pm.

How to live stream Liechtenstein v Scotland online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Liechtenstein v Scotland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

