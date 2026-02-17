Relegation-threatened Leyton Orient host Plymouth Argyle on a busy Tuesday evening in League One.

Ad

The O's are just a point above the bottom three after a four-game winless run, including defeats in their last three games.

Plymouth's relegation concerns look to be a thing of the past and the Greens head to East London eyeing a play-off charge.

The gap to the top six is nine points as things stand but there is still plenty of third-tier football to be played in the 2025/26 campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leyton Orient v Plymouth Argyle on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Leyton Orient v Plymouth Argyle?

Leyton Orient v Plymouth Argyle will take place on Tuesday 17 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leyton Orient v Plymouth Argyle kick-off time

Leyton Orient v Plymouth Argyle will kick off at 7:45pm.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

What TV channel is Leyton Orient v Plymouth Argyle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Leyton Orient v Plymouth Argyle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Leyton Orient v Plymouth Argyle on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Leyton Orient v Plymouth Argyle odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Leyton Orient (6/4) Draw (12/5) Plymouth Argyle (17/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.