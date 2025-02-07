The FA Cup has been a respite, however, with Man City hammering League Two Salford City 8-0 in the third round, and it now represents their best chance of silverware this season – having fallen 15 points back from leaders Liverpool in the Premier League and drawn Real Madrid in the Champions League play-offs.

The eight-time FA Cup winners, who have lifted the trophy twice under Guardiola, are the clear favourites at Brisbane Road, but their hosts will be relishing their shot at a famous upset – having beaten Man City just twice in their history.

Orient have been climbing the leagues since they dropped out of the EFL eight years ago, and are chasing the play-offs in League One.

They have won 12 of their last 16 games in all competitions, and already have a scalp to their name as they knocked Derby County of the Championship out in the third round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leyton Orient v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Leyton Orient v Man City?

Leyton Orient v Man City will take place on Saturday 8th February 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leyton Orient v Man City kick-off time

Leyton Orient v Man City will kick off at 12:15pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Leyton Orient v Man City on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 12:00pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Leyton Orient v Man City online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Leyton Orient v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Leyton Orient v Man City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Leyton Orient (22/1) Draw (17/2) Man City (1/12)* Bet Boost: Kevin De Bruyne to score anytime, Kevin De Bruyne to assist, Man City to qualify – 5/1 11/2 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.