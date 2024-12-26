Leyton Orient, who finished 11th last season after being promoted from League Two in 2023, have pulled off a couple of decent wins in recent weeks, but they're still only just above the bottom four.

Richie Wellens's side are fully focused on stringing a few decent league results together before their attention turns to their FA Cup and Football League Trophy third round clashes against Derby County and Stevenage respectively.

Crawley were promoted from League Two last season after winning the play-off final, though Rob Elliot's side have struggled to find form this campaign and are firmly in a relegation scrap.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leyton Orient v Crawley on TV and online.

When is Leyton Orient v Crawley?

Leyton Orient v Crawley will take place on Thursday 26th December 2024.

Leyton Orient v Crawley kick-off time

Leyton Orient v Crawley will kick off at 1pm.

What TV channel is Leyton Orient v Crawley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Leyton Orient v Crawley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

