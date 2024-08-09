Bolton are among the favourites to win the League One title, and a hefty transfer fee for this level has been spent on Hungarian winger Szabolcs Schön from Fehérvár, while former Scotland international midfielder Scott Arfield brings bags of experience following his freebie switch from Charlotte.

After winning the League Two title in 2022/23, Leyton Orient enjoyed a comfortable return to the third tier of English football by finishing 11th in the table last term.

Os boss Richie Wellens faces a stiff task to continue the club's upwards trajectory, but a repeat of their 1-0 victory in last season's corresponding fixture with Bolton would be the perfect way to start their campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leyton Orient v Bolton on TV and online.

When is Leyton Orient v Bolton?

Leyton Orient v Bolton will take place on Saturday 10th August 2024.

Leyton Orient v Bolton kick-off time

Leyton Orient v Bolton will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Leyton Orient v Bolton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 5:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Leyton Orient v Bolton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Leyton Orient v Bolton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Manchester.

BBC Radio Manchester is available on DAB radio, FM 95.1 MHz and 104.6 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Leyton Orient v Bolton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leyton Orient (23/10) Draw (12/5) Bolton (11/10)*

