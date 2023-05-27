If Everton beat Bournemouth then Leicester are down but should they fail to win at Goodison Park, then three points would be enough to ensure that the Foxes avoid the drop.

Survival is out of Leicester City's hands but Dean Smith's side know that they have to beat West Ham United on the final day of the Premier League season to stand any chance of avoiding relegation.

The good news for the hosts is that though West Ham have had struggles of their own this season, they've already confirmed their own survival and will have one eye on the Europa Conference League final next month.

The Hammers are due to face Serie A side Fiorentina in Prague on 7th June, which could mean David Moyes rests a few of his key players on Sunday to keep them out of harm's way.

It's been a disappointing and at points even dismal season for the King Power faithful but they could yet play their part in a final-day great escape.

When is Leicester v West Ham?

Leicester v West Ham will take place on Sunday 28th May 2023.

Leicester v West Ham kick-off time

Leicester v West Ham will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 3pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leicester v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Leicester v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz, though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT - and, like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages.

You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Leicester v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leicester (19/20) Draw (14/5) West Ham (5/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

