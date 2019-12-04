Jamie Vardy has scored in his last six top flight outings and will be desperate for another crack at the title, with Liverpool eight points ahead at the summit.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Watford have parted ways with Quique Sanchez Flores for the second time and will hope to appoint a manager as soon as possible to dig them out of their widening hole.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leicester v Watford game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

More like this

What time is Leicester v Watford?

Leicester v Watford will kick off at 7:30pm on Wednesday 4th December 2019.

How to watch Leicester v Watford on Amazon Prime

You can watch Leicester v Watford on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don't have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Could there be a greater chasm in confidence between these two side right now?

Leicester's victory over Everton at the weekend was one of their poorest showings of the season... yet still they won.

Brendan Rodgers will have been more relieved than pleased despite the eventual result, and will demand a full-throttle display against a team ripe for the picking.

Advertisement

Prediction: Leicester 3-0 Watford