They dispatched Randers with relative ease in the previous round and now welcome Rennes to the King Power Stadium on Thursday evening.

With Leicester City exiting early from both domestic cups and on course for a mid-table Premier League finish, the Europa Conference League has added importance for the Foxes.

The French side are unbeaten in the competition so far – winning Group G with 14 points – and have climbed to fourth in Ligue 1 as a result of four wins from their last five games.

Leicester have had a recent upturn in form of their own, which has eased the pressure on Brendan Rodgers over the past few weeks.

A win against Rennes on Thursday could really bring the positivity back to the club and help the Foxes book a place in the quarter-finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Rennes on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Leicester v Rennes?

Leicester v Rennes will take place on Thursday 10th March 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Rennes will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week as well including Sevilla v West Ham on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Leicester v Rennes on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Leicester v Rennes online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v Rennes team news

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Choudhury, Fofana, Söyüncü, Thomas; Tielemans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall; Lookman, Vardy, Barnes

Rennes predicted XI: Gomis; Traoré, Omari, Aguerd, Meling; Bourigeaud, Santamaría, Martin, Terrier; Laborde, Guirassy

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Leicester v Rennes odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leicester (11/10) Draw (12/5) Rennes (5/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Leicester v Rennes

Leicester made light work of Randers in the last round but this is set to be a different challenge entirely, with Rennes heading into this game high in confidence.

Reports have suggested that Wesley Fofana could be set to make his first appearance since last May, which would be a massive boost for Rodgers' side.

They don't have a huge amount to play for in the Premier League, which means they can focus their full attention on ensuring they take a lead into the second leg in France.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-0 Rennes (11/1 at Bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.