Napoli defeated Leicester in the last match of the EL group stages to claim the second knockout spot. They are gearing up to face Barcelona in their knockout match this week while Leicester prepare to take on Randers.

Leicester enter their first Europa Conference League game in dismay following a disastrous Europa League campaign this season.

It's not what Brendan Rodgers would have wanted from this season after consecutive campaigns flirting with the Champions League places.

He will be determined to add more silverware to the trophy cabinet, but not at the cost of wearing out his star players for the all-important Premier League run-in.

Randers finished sixth in the Danish Super League last year and are the second-lowest ranked team left in the competition after Celtic's opposition, Bodo Glimt.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Randers on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Randers?

Leicester v Randers will take place on Thursday 17th February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Randers will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous European games taking place this week, including Europa League and Europa Conference League matches on Thursday.

What TV channel is Leicester v Randers on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Leicester v Randers online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v Randers team news

Leicester predicted XI: Ward; Pereira, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Thomas; Tielemans, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall; Maddison, Iheanacho, Lookman

Randers predicted XI: Carlgren; Kallesoe, Piesinger, Andersson, Kopplin; Kehinde, Johnsen, Lauenborg, Tibbling; Odey, Kamara

Leicester v Randers odds

Leicester v Randers prediction

Leicester find themselves in a poor situation right now. They're out of the Europa League, but face the unenviable scenarios of either: losing to inferior opposition or playing another nine games to lift a trophy they'd rather not compete for.

Any silverware is good silverware, but there's a long way to go in this competition when Rodgers would've ideally wanted to plunge out of Europe altogether and focus on domestic matters.

Leicester are likely to field a rotated XI but boast enough quality to get the job done regardless. Whether they want to succeed here is another matter.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-0 Randers (11/2 at bet365)

