Thursday's quarter-final against PSV Eindhoven at the King Power Stadium is the first step towards that goal but the Dutch side are in ominous form – having won 10 of their last 13 games in all competitions.

It's been a disappointing season for Leicester City in domestic football but they will look at the seven other teams left in the Europa Conference League and feel they've got a real shot of winning their first European trophy.

They're battling Erik Ten Hag's Ajax for the Eredivisie title and got past FC Copenhagen in the round of 16 thanks to a 4-0 away win in the second leg.

It would be a shock if the quarter-final neared the 8-4 aggregate scoreline of that tie – particularly given Leicester's turgid 1-1 draw with Manchester United at the weekend.

Brendan Rodgers would not be wrong to feel that on their day they can beat any side in the competition but it's going to be about stringing together a consistent run to the final now, starting on Thursday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v PSV on TV and online.

When is Leicester v PSV?

Leicester v PSV will take place on Thursday 7th April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v PSV will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa Conference League games taking place this week including Bodø/Glimt v Roma on Thursday.

What TV channel is Leicester v PSV on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Leicester v PSV online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v PSV team news

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Castagne; Tielemans, Mendy; Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Iheanacho

PSV predicted XI: Drommel; Júnior, Teze, Boscagli, Max; Gutiérrez, Sangare; Madueke, Gotze, Gakpo; Zahavi

Leicester v PSV odds

Our prediction: Leicester v PSV

There are plenty of players in the PSV side that can cause problems at the King Power Stadium on Thursday evening and we've seen from their recent results they're capable of scoring plenty of goals.

Leicester aren't exactly short of attacking talent either and they should get some space to express themselves in this first leg.

It's hard to pick between the two sides but it wouldn't be a surprise if this is a high-scoring affair.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-2 PSV (12/1 at Bet365)

