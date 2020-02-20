Watch Leicester v Man City with a NOW TV Sky Sports day pass

But Leicester are just four points further back and, with City’s title defence in tatters, Brendan Rodgers will hope his side can close the gap and solidify their chances of Champions League qualification.

The Midlands club have lost five of their last six matches against City, but there will never be a better time to take on the reeling giants.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leicester v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is Leicester v Man City?

Leicester v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

What channel is Leicester v Man City?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5:00pm .

Sky customers can subscribe to individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Leicester v Man City

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Man City have endured a torrid start to the year with defeat to Tottenham compounded by UEFA imposing a two-year Champions League ban for supposed breaches in Financial Fair Play regulations.

With the Premier League title all-but out of reach, Pep Guardiola could be forgiven for focusing on cup glory but that doesn’t mean easy pickings for Leicester this weekend.

The Foxes have been leaky at the back in recent weeks, conceding more than one goal in three of their last four home matches, and could be set for a long afternoon against a fired-up City side with a point to prove.

Prediction: Leicester 1-2 Man City