What channel is Leicester v Liverpool friendly match on? Kick-off time, TV coverage and live stream details
Check out how to watch Leicester v Liverpool in their pre-season friendly, including TV channel, live stream coverage and kick-off time.
Leicester and Liverpool continue their pre-season campaigns as they face off in Singapore on Sunday morning.
The Reds have won one and drawn one of their two games so far this summer, with Jürgen Klopp's men beating Karlsruher 4-2 before drawing 4-4 with Fürth.
Liverpool's new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have already featured under Klopp this summer. However, the Reds are now without Jordan Henderson after the midfielder confirmed his move to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq.
The Reds know they need midfield additions following Henderson's exit, while Fabinho could also follow the England international out the exit door, and Klopp has identified Southampton's Roméo Lavia as a top target.
Leicester, meanwhile, have played just once this pre-season, with Enzo Maresca's men beating Northampton Town.
The Foxes, who were relegated to the Championship this year, were expected to play Tottenham Hotspur last week, but the game was cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch and adverse weather conditions.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Liverpool on TV and online.
Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today
When is Leicester v Liverpool?
Leicester v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 30th July 2023.
Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.
Leicester v Liverpool kick-off time
Leicester v Liverpool will kick off at 10am.
What TV channel is Leicester v Liverpool on?
Leicester v Liverpool will be on Liverpool's official TV channel LFC TV.
You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Liverpool and Leicester official YouTube channels.
How to live stream Leicester v Liverpool online
Likewise, the clubs' official TV channels are the only live streaming platforms in the UK that will show the game.
Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.