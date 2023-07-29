Liverpool's new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have already featured under Klopp this summer. However, the Reds are now without Jordan Henderson after the midfielder confirmed his move to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq.

The Reds know they need midfield additions following Henderson's exit, while Fabinho could also follow the England international out the exit door, and Klopp has identified Southampton's Roméo Lavia as a top target.

Leicester, meanwhile, have played just once this pre-season, with Enzo Maresca's men beating Northampton Town.

The Foxes, who were relegated to the Championship this year, were expected to play Tottenham Hotspur last week, but the game was cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch and adverse weather conditions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Liverpool?

Leicester v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 30th July 2023.

Leicester v Liverpool kick-off time

Leicester v Liverpool will kick off at 10am.

What TV channel is Leicester v Liverpool on?

Leicester v Liverpool will be on Liverpool's official TV channel LFC TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Liverpool and Leicester official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Leicester v Liverpool online

Likewise, the clubs' official TV channels are the only live streaming platforms in the UK that will show the game.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

