Frank Lampard got one over on his beloved former club with a 1-0 win that come the end of the season could be the difference between survival and the drop.

With renewed faith after their victory against Chelsea, Everton head into the weekend hoping for a win over Leicester City that could see them climb out of the relegation places.

There's still a fair way to go and things are very tight at the bottom, with both Leeds United and Burnley just two points above the Toffees.

They're hosted by a club whose main focus in recent weeks has been on European football as they've been scrapping it out over two legs with Jose Mourinho's Roma for a place in the inaugural Europa Conference League final.

That was evident in their 3-1 defeat to Tottenham last weekend and Everton will hope to be the beneficiaries this time around.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Everton on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Everton?

Leicester v Everton will take place on Sunday 8th May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Everton will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Leeds on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leicester v Everton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Leicester v Everton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Leicester v Everton team news

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Castagne, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas; Soumare, Mendy; Albrighton, Perez, Barnes; Iheanacho

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Delph; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray

Leicester v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leicester (31/20) Draw (23/10) Everton (9/5)*

Our prediction: Leicester v Everton

The game ended 1-1 when these two sides met last month and though another point would certainly be useful, Everton will be hoping to build on their win against Chelsea by taking all three this time.

They should benefit from Leicester's European engagements but even so, there are some fringe players in the Foxes squad that may have a point to prove.

That could well mean we get a high-scoring draw at the King Power Stadium – a result that would leave the Toffees in the bottom three for the time being.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-2 Everton (14/1 at bet365)

