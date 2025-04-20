A win against the soon-to-be champions may also not be enough for Ruud van Nistelrooy's side.

Should Wolves defeat Manchester United and West Ham get past Southampton, Leicester will head into this game relegated before the whistle for kick-off is blown.

Liverpool could be Premier League champions by Sunday evening if they were to take all three points and second-place Arsenal lose.

Arne Slot's men enjoy a 13-point lead over the Gunners - but if the celebrations were to kick off as early as this weekend, it would require Ipswich Town to do them a favour at Portman Road in the earlier fixture.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester City v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Leicester City v Liverpool?

Leicester City v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 20th April 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leicester City v Liverpool kick-off time

Leicester City v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Leicester City v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Leicester City v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Leicester City v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

